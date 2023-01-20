Tribunal orders Kelowna restaurant to pay former server $25K over sexual harassment

Bouchons Bistro is seen in this image from its website. (bouchonsbistro.ca) Bouchons Bistro is seen in this image from its website. (bouchonsbistro.ca)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener