Trial begins for man accused of killing Vancouver couple
Accused killer Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam, 25, was silent during a short court appearance Tuesday.
Published Wednesday, September 25, 2019 9:23AM PDT
Almost two years to the day after a Vancouver couple was found dead in their Marpole home, the man accused of killing them is set to begin trial.
Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of 68-year-old Richard Jones and 65-year-old Dianna Mah-Jones.
The charges against him were upgraded from second-degree murder last August.
This is a developing story. Updates to come.
CTV News Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber is covering the case live from court. Follow along below: