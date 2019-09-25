Almost two years to the day after a Vancouver couple was found dead in their Marpole home, the man accused of killing them is set to begin trial.

Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of 68-year-old Richard Jones and 65-year-old Dianna Mah-Jones.

The charges against him were upgraded from second-degree murder last August.

This is a developing story. Updates to come.

CTV News Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber is covering the case live from court. Follow along below: