

CTV Vancouver





Charges against a man accused of killing two married seniors in their Vancouver home last year have been upgraded to first-degree murder, Crown lawyers confirmed Thursday.

Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam was originally charged in November with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of 68-year-old Richard Jones and 65-year-old Dianna Mah-Jones.

The couple was found brutally murdered at their Marpole property in September 2017.