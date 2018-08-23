Charges against man accused of killing senior couple upgraded to 1st-degree murder
Accused killer Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam, 25, was silent during a short court appearance Tuesday.
CTV Vancouver
Published Thursday, August 23, 2018 8:02PM PDT
Charges against a man accused of killing two married seniors in their Vancouver home last year have been upgraded to first-degree murder, Crown lawyers confirmed Thursday.
Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam was originally charged in November with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of 68-year-old Richard Jones and 65-year-old Dianna Mah-Jones.
The couple was found brutally murdered at their Marpole property in September 2017.