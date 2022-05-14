Tree Brewing Co. recalling Golden Larch Grapefruit Radler over undeclared sulphites

Tree Brewing Co. is recalling its Golden Larch Grapefruit Radler because the product contained sulphites not declared on the label.

The recall covers Golden Larch Grapefruit Radler sold in 473 millilitre cans with a package date of Mar. 15, 2022, as well as the Season Pass eight-pack, which contains two cans of Golden Larch.

The Season Pass has a package date of Mar. 15, 2022.

The affected products were sold in Alberta and British Columbia.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there have been no reported reactions.

The recalled radlers should be thrown out or returned to where they were purchased.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2022.