Another dose of winter weather caused headaches for some trying to get around the Lower Mainland on Tuesday.

The snow that began around evening rush hour Monday continued to fall well into Tuesday, leading to slick streets, transit and ferry delays and flight cancellations.

Here's a quick look at how the snow is impacting our region:

Highways and roads

The snowy left treacherous conditions on many streets and highways overnight, which led to a number of spin-outs and crashes.

A collision on the Coquihalla Highway closed the busy route in both directions between Hope and Merritt early Tuesday afternoon. Northbound lanes had reopened by 2:30 p.m., and the highway was fully reopened by 4:45 p.m.

Officials set up a detour for drivers on Highway 1, though there were challenging driving conditions on parts of the Trans Canada as well.

A snowplow crashed into a concrete median on Highway 1 through Burnaby early Tuesday morning, and at least eight vehicles could be seen off the road between Surrey and Abbotsford at one point during the day.

Another accident on Highway 1 closed a stretch of the highway east of Revelstoke at around 1:45 p.m.

And in Maple Ridge, weather may have been a factor in a crash that claimed the life of an elderly pedestrian.

As the snow is expected to fall through the day, drivers are urged to exercise caution. Police are also reminding anyone driving during the winter to fully clear the snow off their cars or they could face fines of more than $100.

"There is no excuse… It's for your safety and for everyone around you," Richmond RCMP Cpl. Dennis Hwang said.

And a reminder to those who rely on the Alex Fraser Bridge: winter maintenance will result in right lane closures this afternoon, affecting traffic in both directions.

Transit

On Monday, platforms were packed and lines snaked down the stairs at some stations, so it appeared by Tuesday many SkyTrain riders planned ahead.

Stations did see steady streams of transit riders passing through and TransLink warned of possible delays, but for most it was a relatively smooth commute.

Still, the region's transit provider warns those heading home should be prepared to wait. The winter weather was triggering track intrusion alarms on some lines Monday, and a train got stuck between Aberdeen and Lansdown stations for hours at night.

Pre-emptively, TransLink has staffed its trains with operators, but delays are still possible depending on the conditions.

Ferries

On Monday, BC Ferries was forced to cancel several sailings due to the winter weather. The following day conditions were better and vessels were moving, but some faced delays due to snow removal procedures.

So far, no sailings have been cancelled, though it's possible that will change if the storm picks up. This article will be updated throughout the day, and more information is available on BC Ferries' website.



Flights

Vancouver International Airport said crews were out in force dealing with snow on the runways, but several flights still had to be either delayed or cancelled Tuesday morning.

Affected flights included trips to Victoria, Nanaimo, Montreal and Toronto, as well as warmer destinations like Las Vegas.

YVR reminded travellers to check their flight status before leaving home, and to plan for a slow drive to the airport if streets haven't been plowed.



