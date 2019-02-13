The snowfall warning first announced Sunday and renewed for two more days is finally over, but flurries are still in the forecast, it turns out.

After days of waking up to falling flakes, residents of Metro Vancouver found themselves seeing breaks in the clouds Wednesday morning.

But the reprieve from winter weather could be brief, Environment Canada suggests.

Wednesday is supposed to be clear through the day, but there's a 60 per cent chance of wet snow late in the afternoon Thursday.

With a high of 2 C, the snow may not stick around or may change to rain, but more snow is expected through the night.

Friday, Environment Canada forecasts a high of 4, but they're also expecting rain showers or flurries at some point during the day.

By Saturday, the high is expected to climb to 5 and there is no risk of rain in the latest seven-day forecast. While the temperature is still expected to be around the freezing mark overnight, daytime highs are expected to edge closer to the seasonal norm of about 8.