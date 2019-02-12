

CTV Vancouver





A man in his 80s has died after being struck by a commercial van in Maple Ridge Tuesday.

Mounties say the 85-year-old man, who has not yet been publicly identified, was hit while walking in the area of 228th Street and Dewdney Trunk Road at around 6:45 a.m.

Few details were immediately available, but police said weather may have been a factor in the crash.

The driver of the cargo van remained at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation, and police are also looking into whether the pedestrian had any medical issues that contributed to his death.

Speed and alcohol have been ruled out as issues.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available