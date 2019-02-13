The snowfall warnings for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley have ended, but several districts are keeping schools closed for another day. Check our updating list of closures for Wednesday, Feb. 13 below.

Abbotsford:

  • All public schools
  • St. James and St. Ann's School
  • All campuses of Abbotsford Christian School
  • St. John Brebeuf Regional Secondary School
  • Mennonite Educational Institute
  • Cornerstone Christian School

Chilliwack:

  • All public schools

Mission:

  • All public schools  

Burnaby: 

  • St. Michael's Elementary School

Richmond: 

  • Seabird Island Community School, preschool and daycare 

Maple Ridge: 

  • James Cameron School

Coquitlam: 

  • Our Lady of Fatima 

Surrey:

  • Regent Christian Academy starting late at 9:30 a.m. 

University of the Fraser Valley: