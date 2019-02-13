List of Lower Mainland school closures for Wednesday, Feb. 13
Published Wednesday, February 13, 2019 6:41AM PST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 13, 2019 7:54AM PST
The snowfall warnings for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley have ended, but several districts are keeping schools closed for another day. Check our updating list of closures for Wednesday, Feb. 13 below.
Abbotsford:
- All public schools
- St. James and St. Ann's School
- All campuses of Abbotsford Christian School
- St. John Brebeuf Regional Secondary School
- Mennonite Educational Institute
- Cornerstone Christian School
Chilliwack:
- All public schools
Mission:
- All public schools
Burnaby:
- St. Michael's Elementary School
Richmond:
- Seabird Island Community School, preschool and daycare
Maple Ridge:
- James Cameron School
Coquitlam:
- Our Lady of Fatima
Surrey:
- Regent Christian Academy starting late at 9:30 a.m.
University of the Fraser Valley:
- Morning classes cancelled, but staff plan to hold afternoon classes Wednesday