The snowfall warnings for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley have ended, but several districts are keeping schools closed for another day. Check our updating list of closures for Wednesday, Feb. 13 below.

Abbotsford:

All public schools

St. James and St. Ann's School

All campuses of Abbotsford Christian School

St. John Brebeuf Regional Secondary School

Mennonite Educational Institute

Cornerstone Christian School

Chilliwack:

All public schools

Mission:

All public schools

Burnaby:

St. Michael's Elementary School

Richmond:

Seabird Island Community School, preschool and daycare

Maple Ridge:

James Cameron School

Coquitlam:

Our Lady of Fatima

Surrey:

Regent Christian Academy starting late at 9:30 a.m.

University of the Fraser Valley: