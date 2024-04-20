VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Train hits pedestrian in Port Moody, police say

    A man in his 30s suffered serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries when a train struck him in Port Moody Saturday morning.

    The man was walking along the railway near Klahanie Drive and Murray Street when he was struck, according to a news release from the Port Moody Police Department.

    Police said they were called to the area around 10 a.m., along with other first responders.

    Paramedics transported the man to hospital for treatment, police said, adding that they believe the incident "was accidental in nature."

    CPKC railway police have taken over the investigation, the PMPD said.

