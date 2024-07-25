Spike in baby gulls falling, jumping from roofs during recent heat wave: B.C rescue

A wildlife rescue in Metro Vancouver saw a spike in reports of injured or orphaned baby gulls when a heat wave scorched the province earlier this month.

Eighteen young gulls are now in the care of the Burnaby organization, with the majority having either jumped or fallen from rooftop nests.

Jackie McQuillan, with Wildlife Rescue Association, explained in a media release that rooftops are popular nesting places for gulls because they offer safety from ground predators. Young gulls will leave the nests once they have learned how to fly.

But during heat waves, rooftops are dangerous and even deadly.

"Gull chicks will prematurely jump from their rooftop nest or can burn the bottoms of their feet or suffer hyperthermia,” McQuillan said.

For birds that survive falls from rooftops, there are a number of things the rescue says people need to be mindful of if they want to help the gulls survive and thrive.

“It’s very important to limit interactions with young gulls because they are highly susceptible to becoming habituated to people. Keeping your distance and refraining from feeding is key to helping these birds stay safe in the wild,” McQuillan said.

The Wildlife Rescue Association provided this photo of a baby gull in its care in July of 2024.

Anyone who sees a young gull on their balcony or on the ground is urged to contact Wildlife Rescue Association via its website.

In addition, the organization is reminding people that gulls are federally protected and that its an offence to tamper with nests or disturb chicks.