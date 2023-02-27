Tourists 'extremely lucky' to survive 24 hours on snowy mountain, B.C. rescuers say

Two tourists are lucky to be alive after spending more than 24 hours stranded in snowy conditions on the North Shore Mountains, according to rescue crews.

Authorities said the two hikers – a man and woman from South America – set out from the parking lot of Lynn Headwaters Regional Park on Saturday afternoon, hours before the weekend's snowstorm struck.

The hikers made it to Norvan Falls, but lost their way heading back as darkness fell.

Search manager Dave Barnett told CTV News the tourists lacked adequate gear, and were dressed in clothes "(not) suitable for overnight conditions." They also appear to have lost their only phone during the hike.

"They're extremely lucky," said Barnett. "They already had overnight signs of hypothermia and they had extremely cold fingers and toes."

North Shore Rescue said both hikers were taken to hospital on Sunday, but appeared to be OK.

The incident should serve as a reminder to always check conditions and be prepared, Barnett said.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kevin Charach