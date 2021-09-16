Torched vehicle found in East Vancouver; streets blocked by police tape: witnesses
Two residential streets in East Vancouver were behind police tape early Thursday morning after a burned vehicle was found overnight.
Witnesses say when crews arrived at the intersection of Penticton and Charles streets, a truck was engulfed in flames.
Police haven't released details on the cause of the fire or said if it's related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict or a recent shooting near the city's waterfront.
In that incident, authorities said a witness found the victim unresponsive on the third level of the Fairmont Pacific Rim's parkade at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.
CTV News Vancouver has reached out to the Vancouver Police Department for more information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Inside an Ontario ICU where the COVID-19 patients are largely young, and all unvaccinated
The truth of the fourth wave of COVID-19 in Canada is starkly clear inside the intensive care unit at Hamilton General, where the majority of the COVID-19 patients struggling on life support are young — and unvaccinated.
UPDATED | Proof of vaccination program announced in Alberta as state of public health emergency declared
The government of Alberta has joined other provinces across Canada in announcing a proof of vaccination program as COVID-19 cases continue to soar to well over a thousand per day.
UPDATED | Father abducted after violent home invasion in Hamilton, Ont. that left one son dead, another injured has been found
A man who had been abducted early Thursday morning has been located hours later following a shooting and home invastion that left one of his sons dead and the other in critical condition, Hamilton police say.
Liberals and Conservatives tangled in a tie in the final days of campaign: Nanos
As the clock ticks down toward Election Day, neither the Liberals nor the Conservatives have managed to secure a comfortable lead and the two parties remain tangled in a statistical tie, according to the latest polling data from Nanos Research.
'Fought hard for this day': Decades-old water advisory lifted for First Nation on Manitoba-Ontario border
An Indigenous community on the Manitoba-Ontario boundary is welcoming clean, running water for the first time in nearly 25 years.
People recently diagnosed with COVID-19 won't be able to vote on election day
Thousands of Canadians will not be able to vote in the upcoming federal election because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Elections Canada said.
'We have a solution to the pandemic' Higgs tells unvaccinated; N.B. reports 63 new cases to set single-day high
As New Brunswick reported a one-day high of 63 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the province announced that it will require proof of vaccination starting next week to encourage more people to get vaccinated.
'Not your dad's Conservative party,' Erin O'Toole says, before endorsement from Mulroney
Back on the road with five days left to pitch his party to Canadians as the best placed to govern, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole took a new tack on Wednesday, appealing directly to voters who may not have considered voting Conservative before, before receiving a notable endorsement from former prime minister Brian Mulroney.
'I needed to do something': Western University students plan walkout amid sexual assault allegations
Students at Western University are planning to walk out of classes Friday as London, Ont. police investigate allegations of sexual assault at a first-year on campus residence.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island adds 66 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Health officials identified 66 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday as the number of active cases in the region remains above 600.
-
Cannabis producer Tilray closing Nanaimo offices and cultivation facility after merger
A major cannabis producer on Vancouver Island is closing its Nanaimo office and cultivation facility, citing "operational efficiencies" after a recent merger.
-
2 Victoria businesses call on city to pay for private security amid concerns of increased crime
Ryan Burghardt owns Budget Break and Muffler on Douglas Street in downtown Victoria. He says a drastic increase in crime is hurting his business.
Calgary
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Proof of vaccination program announced in Alberta as state of public health emergency declared
The government of Alberta has joined other provinces across Canada in announcing a proof of vaccination program as COVID-19 cases continue to soar to well over a thousand per day.
-
Fire crews battle blaze at home near Bragg Creek
Redwood Meadows and Rocky View County firefighters are on scene after fire broke out Thursday morning at a home near Bragg Creek.
-
Alberta's state of emergency prompts Calgary post-secondary institutions to cancel in-person classes
Calgary's three largest post-secondary institutions have cancelled all in-person classes for the remainder of the week after the provincial government declared a pandemic-related state of emergency.
Edmonton
-
NEW
NEW | Alberta's new restrictions came into effect at midnight. Here's what you need to know
Albertans will wake up Thursday to new restrictions implemented by the province to slow the spread of COVID-19.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Proof of vaccination program announced in Alberta as state of public health emergency declared
The government of Alberta has joined other provinces across Canada in announcing a proof of vaccination program as COVID-19 cases continue to soar to well over a thousand per day.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Edmonton weather for Sept. 16: Windy again today, warming for the weekend
If you liked yesterday, you'll LOVE today.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports more than 800 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting more than 800 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths due to the disease.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Father abducted after violent home invasion in Hamilton, Ont. that left one son dead, another injured has been found
A man who had been abducted early Thursday morning has been located hours later following a shooting and home invastion that left one of his sons dead and the other in critical condition, Hamilton police say.
-
LIFE UNMASKED
LIFE UNMASKED | Why should you get the COVID-19 vaccine? Your top questions answered
In this week’s episode of Life Unmasked, two experts answer some of the top COVID-19 vaccine questions sent to the team by listeners.
Montreal
-
On the run Quebec City pastor convicted of sexual assault promises to explain himself
Quebec City pastor Paul Mukendi, who has been on the run since Aug. 20, posted a message on social media in which he promises to explain himself on Saturday.
-
The vaccine passport grace period is now over in Quebec
The grace period for presenting a proof of vaccination in certain non-essential places such as bars and restaurants is now over in Quebec.
-
Watch the timelapse showing the spread of COVID-19 cases in Canada and the U.S.
Use this interactive tool to compare COVID-19 in all U.S. states and Canadian provinces over the entire period of the pandemic, to present day.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police investigating possible theft of COVID-19 vaccine from supersite
The Winnipeg Police Service confirmed it is investigating the possible theft of COVID-19 vaccine from a supersite in Winnipeg.
-
MLA Shannon Martin withdraws bid for Manitoba PC leadership
A Progressive Conservative MLA, who recently threw his hat in the ring of the Tory leadership race, has withdrawn his name from the ballot.
-
Man accused of fatally stabbing boy made comments about taking him from his mom: victim’s aunt
At a trial for her nephew’s accused killer, the aunt of 3-year-old Hunter Smith-Straight recalled the morning the boy was found stabbed in his bed.
Saskatoon
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Proof of vaccination program announced in Alberta as state of public health emergency declared
The government of Alberta has joined other provinces across Canada in announcing a proof of vaccination program as COVID-19 cases continue to soar to well over a thousand per day.
-
'A perfect storm': Saskatoon agencies critical of income assistance reform
Rent arrears are piling up. Homelessness is rising. And affordable housing agencies in Saskatoon are grappling with evictions from people on social assistance.
-
Saskatoon blood cancer survivor aims for cure by hosting fundraiser and walk
A Saskatoon woman with an incurable blood cancer, myeloma, is hoping to raise awareness and money to help find a cure.
Regina
-
City of Regina delays proof of vaccination target date by two months
Regina city council is pushing back its target date to require proof of vaccination from people entering city facilities.
-
Sask. reports more than 400 new COVID-19 cases for 4th day in a row; passes 4,000 active cases
The Saskatchewan government confirmed 475 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, marking the fourth day in row the province has added more than 400 cases.
-
Full vax, half vax or no vax: What fans need to know before the first Rider game with COVID-19 vaccine verification
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have announced further details on how the club's first game with a COVID-19 vaccination verification program will work for fans coming to Mosaic Stadium this Friday.
Atlantic
-
'We have a solution to the pandemic' Higgs tells unvaccinated; N.B. reports 63 new cases to set single-day high
As New Brunswick reported a one-day high of 63 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the province announced that it will require proof of vaccination starting next week to encourage more people to get vaccinated.
-
Probe continues into N.S. family's death in travel trailer: 'It may take some time'
The ongoing investigation into the deaths of a family of six from Amherst continued Wednesday with limited developments and authorities suggesting answers may not come quickly.
-
Nova Scotia reports six cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, active cases drop to 159
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting six new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 20 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 159.
London
-
Fanshawe College investigating online threats to drug and sexually assault students
Fanshawe College in London, Ont. says it is working with community partners such as London police after 'sexually violent' threats were allegedly made online.
-
Ontario announces supports for students reporting sexual violence as schools investigate allegations, threats
As Western University continues to investigate online allegations of sexual assaults at a first-year residence, the Ontario government has announced new supports for students who report sexual violence.
-
Single vehicle crash west of Exeter Ont. turns fatal
One person has died following an early morning collision west of Exeter Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
Inside an Ontario ICU where the COVID-19 patients are largely young, and all unvaccinated
The truth of the fourth wave of COVID-19 in Canada is starkly clear inside the intensive care unit at Hamilton General, where the majority of the COVID-19 patients struggling on life support are young — and unvaccinated.
-
Weapons, drugs seized from Midland, Ont. motel
Southern Georgian Bay OPP seized a quantity of drugs and weapons from a motel room on Yonge Street and Keller Drive in Midland, Ont.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Father abducted after violent home invasion in Hamilton, Ont. that left one son dead, another injured has been found
A man who had been abducted early Thursday morning has been located hours later following a shooting and home invastion that left one of his sons dead and the other in critical condition, Hamilton police say.
Kitchener
-
New data offers first glimpse of COVID-19 vaccination rates in Waterloo Region schools
Just over a week into the new school year, Waterloo Region’s school boards have released COVID-19 vaccination figures for their employees.
-
Charges laid in connection to child pornography investigation in Waterloo Region
Police arrested and charged a Waterloo man on Wednesday in connection to a child pornography investigation in August.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Father abducted after violent home invasion in Hamilton, Ont. that left one son dead, another injured has been found
A man who had been abducted early Thursday morning has been located hours later following a shooting and home invastion that left one of his sons dead and the other in critical condition, Hamilton police say.