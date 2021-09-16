Torched vehicle found in East Vancouver; streets blocked by police tape: witnesses

A torched truck was found in East Vancouver on Sept. 16, 2021. A torched truck was found in East Vancouver on Sept. 16, 2021.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener