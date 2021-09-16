Torched vehicle found in East Vancouver; streets blocked by police tape: witnesses

Vancouver -

Two residential streets in East Vancouver were behind police tape early Thursday morning after a burned vehicle was found overnight.

Witnesses say when crews arrived at the intersection of Penticton and Charles streets, a truck was engulfed in flames.

Police haven't released details on the cause of the fire or said if it's related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict or a recent shooting near the city's waterfront.

In that incident, authorities said a witness found the victim unresponsive on the third level of the Fairmont Pacific Rim's parkade at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to the Vancouver Police Department for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.