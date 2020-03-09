VANCOUVER -- Health authorities across Canada are working hard to contain the spread of COVID-19, but the number of cases in British Columbia is continuing to climb almost daily. Here's a list of all 32 patients identified in the province so far, including the four who have recovered from the virus.

Announced Jan. 28:

Case 1: A man in his 40s from the Vancouver Coastal Health region who recently travelled to Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of the COVID-19 outbreak. He has since recovered from the virus, meaning he is asymptomatic and was cleared by two consecutive tests performed 24 hours apart.

Announced Feb. 4:

Case 2: A woman in her 50s who lives in the Vancouver Coastal Health region. She is believed to have caught the virus from one of her houseguests visiting from Wuhan (Cases 3 and 4). She has recovered from the virus.

Announced Feb. 6:

Cases 3 and 4: A man and woman in their 30s from Wuhan, China who came to B.C. to visit a woman in the Vancouver Coastal Health region. Both have recovered from the virus.

Announced Feb 14:

Case 5: A woman in her 30s who lives in the Interior Health region and recently travelled to Shanghai, China.

Announced Feb. 20:

Case 6: A woman in her 30s who lives in the Fraser Health region and recently travelled to Iran.

Announced Feb. 24:

Case 7: A man in his 40s from the Fraser Health region who is a close contact of Case 6.

Announced Feb. 29:

Case 8: A woman in her 60s from Tehran, Iran who travelled to B.C. in late February. She's staying with family in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

Announced March 3:

Case 9: A man in his 50s who lives in the Fraser Health region and recently travelled to Iran.

Case 10: A man in his 60s who lives in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and recently travelled to Iran.

Case 11: A woman who lives in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and recently travelled to Iran. Her age has not been released.

Case 12: A woman in her 30s who lives in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and recently travelled to Iran. She is also a "close contact" of Case 8.

Announced March 4:

Case 13: A woman in her 80s from the Vancouver Coastal Health region who recently travelled to India and Hong Kong. She has underlying medical conditions and suffered severe symptoms due to her COVID-19 infection that left her in critical condition at Vancouver General Hospital.

Announced March 5:

Cases 14, 15, 16 and 17: A man in his 20s, a man in his 30s, a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 60s. They are all "close contacts" with Case 10.

Cases 18 and 19: A woman in her 60s and a man in his 60s who live in the same home and recently travelled to Iran.

Case 20: A woman in her 60s from the Seattle, Wash. area who frequently travels to B.C. She is being kept in isolation with family in the Fraser Health region.

Case 21: B.C.'s first recorded case of community transmission, meaning the patient has not recently travelled to COVID-19 affected countries or come into contact with known carriers of the virus. She is a woman in her 50s who is a health worker at the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver.

Announced March 7:

Case 22: A man in his 50s from the Fraser Health region who recently travelled to Iran.

Cases 23 and 24: A man and woman in their 60s who were passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship from Feb. 11 to 21. They are being treated in the Fraser Health region.

Case 25: A woman in her 50s who is a "close household contact" of Case 22.

Cases 26: A resident of Lynn Valley Care Centre where Case 21 works.

Case 27: The first person in Canada to die after contracting COVID-19. He was a man in his 80s who also lived at the Lynn Valley Care Centre.

Announced March 9:

Case 28: A male teenager from the Fraser Health region who is a close contact of Case 21, the health worker from Lynn Valley Care Centre.

Case 29: A man in his 50s from the Fraser Health region who is also a close contact of Case 21.

Case 30: A woman in her 40s from the Fraser Health region who is also a health worker at Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver.

Case 31: A woman in her 50s from the Vancouver Coastal Health region who recently travelled to Iran.

Case 32: A man in his 30s from the Vancouver Coastal Health region who recently travelled to Italy.

