Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
First Canadian COVID-19 death recorded in B.C., health officials say
Canada's top doc warns: 'Avoid all cruise ship travel'
When will the COVID-19 outbreak peak? Experts weigh in
Italy imposes nationwide restrictions to contain new virus
Quebec MP in self-isolation after attending event with possible COVID-19 exposure
Gas prices in 'freefall' due to coronavirus epidemic
Canada, U.S. in touch 'almost daily' in coronavirus battle: minister
Ireland cancels all St. Patrick's Day parades due to coronavirus
Alberta confirms 7 COVID-19 cases, officials planning for 'new normal' in coronavirus world
'Come From Away' Chinese tour postponed over COVID-19 concerns: organizers
Two new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Toronto, bringing Ontario's total to 34
This is what it looks like to be stuck on the Grand Princess cruise ship
Saudi Arabia cuts off travel over virus as markets tumble
Two members of U.S. Congress isolating themselves after contact with COVID-19 case
Behind the scenes, scientists prep for coronavirus vaccine test