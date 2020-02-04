VANCOUVER -- A second presumptive case of coronavirus has been identified in B.C., health officials announced Tuesday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the latest patient is a woman in her 50s who had contact with visitors from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of the outbreak. She became ill a few days ago.

"This case is not unexpected – it tells us that our system is working," Henry told reporters.

A local test for the coronavirus came back positive on Monday night, but Henry said the case will not be confirmed until the results are replicated by federal health officials.

She said B.C. health workers are already in the process of tracing the patient's contacts so they can monitor them for infections.

B.C.'s first case of the coronavirus was confirmed last week in a man in his 40s who recently returned from a trip to China that included time in Wuhan.

Officials said they do not believe he was contagious during his flight from China to Vancouver International Airport and said he was only exposed to a few close contacts once he arrived back in B.C.

Both of the patients live in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, which includes Vancouver, Richmond and the North Shore.

On Jan. 30, the World Health Organization declared coronavirus a global health emergency. More than 20,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide and it has led to over 400 deaths.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Alyse Kotyk