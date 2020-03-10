VANCOUVER -- British Columbia has identified seven new cases of the COVID-19 virus, including two people who work at the North Vancouver care home where a resident recently died.

The outbreak at Lynn Valley Care Centre has caused significant concerns, as older people are more prone to severe symptoms if infected with the virus, but provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said none of the new cases are residents of the home.

"That's good news," Henry told reporters on Tuesday.

However, there are now four workers from the care centre infected with COVID-19. The first employee identified – a woman who caught the virus through community transmission, meaning she hasn't recently travelled or come into contact with a known carrier – was admitted to hospital overnight.

"She's in stable condition and is being monitored and cared for," Dr. Henry said.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.