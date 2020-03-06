VANCOUVER -- Now that a B.C. woman has caught COVID-19 through community transmission, TransLink and Vancouver’s sports arenas are taking extra precautions.

This weekend, BC Place is welcoming the world for the annual Rugby Sevens tour stop. Staff are preparing to deal with the roughly 40,000 people expected to crowd the stadium for the tournament.

“BC Place has placed additional hand sanitizing stations throughout the venue, and has further enhanced its cleaning and sanitizing protocols,” a spokesperson told CTV News in an email. “The stadium’s Environmental Services team has also undergone upgraded Infection Prevention and Control training specific to coronavirus.”

That’s not the only local arena hosting an event: the Canucks have a home game Friday night against the Colorado Avalanche.

Staff at Rogers Arena there said they too have increased the number of hand sanitizers to “approximately 100” around the venue. Those in attendance may notice an increase in the number of staff cleaning.

"We have also increased our cleaning staff and surface cleaning frequency in areas like food service areas, washrooms, elevator lobbies, and entry gates during events and added more educational signage throughout Rogers Arena," a spokesperson said in a statement.

Concerns about the virus are heightened since provincial health officials announced one of the newest confirmed cases is a woman who hasn't travelled to any COVID-19 affected countries or had contact with any known carriers.

For those taking public transit to these events, TransLink is stepping up its cleaning procedures of buses, and skytrains as well.

Spokesperson Ben Murphy told CTV News stations and bus loops are being cleaned at least once daily, including "a wipe down of stair and escalator handrails, elevator buttons, door handles, fare gates, Compass vending machines, garbage handles, benches, seats, emergency cabinets and emergency phones.”

SkyTrains are being cleaned overnight and receive a “disinfectant wipe down of poles, seats, ceilings, handles, windows, sills, and other surfaces within the cars,” Murphy said in an email. The entire bus and SeaBus fleets are also being sprayed in addition to daily cleaning schedules.

Despite this increase in caution, health officials maintain the best way to keep yourself safe is frequent hand washing.