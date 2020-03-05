VANCOUVER -- Health officials have identified eight new COVID-19 infections in British Columbia, including a "community case" who has not recently travelled outside the province.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said all of the latest infections were discovered over the last day, and that half of them are "close household contacts" to one previously identified COVID-19 patient who recently returned from a trip to Iran.

But one of the newly identified patients is a woman who hasn't travelled to any COVID-19 affected countries and has no known contact with anyone in B.C. carrying the virus.

"This is a community case and we are doing a detailed investigation right now to try and determine where her source of infection was," Henry said.

The woman is from the Vancouver Coastal Health region, which includes Vancouver, Richmond and the North Shore.

The case was identified through B.C.'s annual influenza surveillance program. Officials recently announced they had begun testing people for COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.

Two of the other newly identified patients live in the same household and recently returned from travel to Iran, while the last is a Seattle resident who is visiting family in B.C.'s Fraser Health region, which spans from Burnaby to Hope.

"Clearly that is of concern to us and we are working with our neighbours to the south in Washington state to try and determine where her exposure might have been," Henry said.

The latest cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in B.C. up to 21, though four have fully recovered and three others are no longer symptomatic.

Health officials confirmed one of the new cases is connected to the abrupt closure of a small, private university in downtown Vancouver.

University Canada West announced Thursday morning that it's closing its Pender Street campus until Monday morning as a precaution, and that staff will be performing a "full disinfection" of the building.

"There was no risk," Henry said. "They took the opportunity to be extra cautious and I understand they're doing some cleaning over the weekend just to allay everybody's fears."

According to the university, a student's father, who recently visited B.C. from overseas, has tested positive for the virus. That student and a roommate who also attends UCW have been placed in isolation.

University vice president Cindy Banks said administrators have also contacted everyone at the school who may have come into contact with the student.

"The students that have been told not to come to campus are in four specific classes," Banks said. "Those students have been told not to come to campus and to reach out to medical authorities to have themselves checked."

Three additional COVID-19 cases surfaced in Ontario Thursday as well, bringing the province's total to 23, and Alberta health officials announced their first presumptive case of the virus. There are now 46 COVID-19 cases across Canada, including patients who have already recovered.