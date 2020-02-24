VANCOUVER -- B.C. now has seven recorded cases of COVID-19, health officials announced Monday morning.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix, B.C.'s health minister, gave the update at 9 a.m. in Victoria.

The 7th case is considered presumptive positive until a second test result comes back from the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg to confirm it.

The patient is a man in his 40s in the Fraser Health region and had close contact with the patient confirmed to be the sixth case in B.C.

Henry announced that sixth case of the virus last Thursday. That patient is a woman in her 30s who also lives in the Fraser Health region and recently returned to Canada from Iran. She had travelled from Montreal to Vancouver on Feb. 14, Air Canada confirmed on Saturday.

Henry said it was "quite concerning" that there has been a rise in cases recorded in countries outside China recently.

"Any international travellers, please monitor yourself carefully," Henry said.

Earlier last week, B.C. health officials revealed that the first COVID-19 patient in the province — a man who had been in Wuhan, China, in January — had fully recovered. The other patients were said to be recovering well.

Three of those patients live in the Vancouver Coastal Health Region — with B.C.'s fifth patient living in the Interior Health region.

"We're preparing for all of the possibilities that we might see in the coming weeks," Henry said.

Both Dix and Henry reiterated that B.C.'s threshold for testing is low and as of Feb. 21, 677 people have been tested for COVID-19 in B.C.

"Our goal in testing is to find people and to help them," Dix said, adding that prevention remains similar to stopping the spread of influenza.

"Most importantly if you're sick, stay home from work, if you're sick stay home from school. We expect these emergency protocols to be in place for some time."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Sheila Scott