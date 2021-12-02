Tiger Dam coming down ahead of Highway 1 reopening between Abbotsford and Chilliwack

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. -

Work began around 7:30 Thursday morning to dismantle the Tiger Dam on Highway One near Cole Road in Abbotsford.

Dozens of workers are assisting in the task. Excavators are being used to remove hundreds of massive sandbags that weigh about two tonnes each.

Even after the dismantling is complete, crews will be inspecting the highway to ensure it is safe. A sweeper will be removing debris from the floods.

The work is expected to be complete sometime this afternoon. Highway 1 will reopen between Abbotsford and Chilliwack in the afternoon.

The dam was built Sunday evening as worries grew that the Nooksack River south of the border would overflow as more heavy rains came.

A Tiger Dam is a series of large, water-filled tubes used to create a barrier against flooding.