Three B.C. First Nations request return of land held by potato farm in Surrey

A trio of First Nations have requested a parcel of land in Surrey, B.C., be returned to their territory.

The 300 acres of industrial-zoned land in Campbell Heights North sits in the traditional territory of the Katzie, Kwantlen and Semiahmoo (KKS) nations.

“Today we come to you with the request rooted in justice and reconciliation, we ask for a return of a portion of our traditional territory,” said Chief Grace George of Katzie First Nation. “This request is not about reclaiming the past, but about reclaiming a future that our people can thrive once more that is rightfully ours.”

The federal government currently owns the parcel of land -also known as k'ʷeq'ənəq – but it has recently identified it as surplus.

According to the First Nations, the land would be used for “economic reconciliation.”

“Most of our territory has been gobbled up with the urban sprawl,” said Chief Harley Chappell of Semiahmoo First Nation. “As we look towards the future, our communities aspire to be part of the growth of this place that’s called British Columbia.”

According to the KKS, the parcel of land is last substantial piece of Crown lands that the nations are able to negotiate for in their shared traditional territory.

“It is our land, it is our time for our people to succeed,” said chief Marilyn Gabriel of Kwantlen First Nation. “Allow us to take advantage and have opportunities for our families.”

But the majority of the land sits on Heppell’s Farm, and could mean the end of his five-decade family farm.

"We are not against truth and reconciliation. We believe it is an important thing here in Canada, but we believe that it should not come at a cost for food security,” said Tyler Heppell, the operations manager of Heppell Potato Corp.

Heppell says his land is extremely fertile and the backbone of local food supply, and that his crops produce more than 700 million pounds of vegetables including potatoes, carrots and squash per year.

His concern is that the KKS would not keep the crops.

"What the KKS said, which is they are in it for economic reconciliation, which is absolutely their right, but I do believe there is a world where that can be worked out and this land is not paved over,” said Heppell. “Even if we weren’t to farm this land but it stays as agriculture, that would be a win.”

Heppell tried to add the land to the Agricultural Land Reserve, but the Agricultural Land Commission concluded it did not have jurisdiction.

The exact use of the land under Indigenous stewardship has not been determined.

"This is not a conversation about food security or farming and nations, this is a conversation between federal Crown lands and three First Nations,” Chief Chappell said when asked about the plans during Wednesday’s announcement.

“Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) continues to engage in dialogue with stakeholders throughout the disposition process. This includes ongoing engagement with Indigenous peoples to explore opportunities for reconciliation, and to assess whether potential or established Aboriginal or treaty rights could be adversely impacted by the disposition of the land,” the government department said in a statement to CTV News.