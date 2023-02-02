Thousands of 'potentially fatal doses' of fentanyl seized from Surrey business: RCMP

A search warrant executed at a Surrey business allegedly being used as "a front for drug trafficking" led to the seizure of thousands of potentially fatal doses of illicit drugs, according to Mounties. A search warrant executed at a Surrey business allegedly being used as "a front for drug trafficking" led to the seizure of thousands of potentially fatal doses of illicit drugs, according to Mounties.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine's new weapon will force a Russian shift

The United States has answered President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plea for rockets that can strike deep behind the front lines of the nearly year-long conflict with Russia. Now Russian forces will need to adapt or face potentially catastrophic losses.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

  • Fatal crash in south London

    One person has died after a two-vehicle crash in south London Wednesday night. Police were called to the scene on Bostwick Road around 7:20 p.m. and say there were five people injured in total and all five were taken to the hospital with injuries ranging from serious to life-threatening.

    The area of Bostwick Road and Wharncliffe Road South in London, Ont. remain closed on Feb. 1, 2023 as police respond to a serious evening collision. (Jenn Basa/CTV News London)

  • First cold weather alert of the season issued

    The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has issued its first Cold Weather Alert of the year. The Alert will come into effect just after midnight as wind chill values plunge to -23 C by midday Friday.

Northern Ontario

Kitchener