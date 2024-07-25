Video shows person of interest sought in Surrey sexual assault investigation

VANCOUVER
    Mounties in Surrey, B.C., have released video of a person of interest who investigators are working to identify after a woman was sexually assaulted by a stranger in her home over the weekend.

    The assault was reported in the city's Newton neighbourhood, where a woman awoke to an unknown man groping her early Saturday morning, according to police.

    "The victim screamed for help and the suspect fled," the Surrey RCMP said in a news release following the incident.

    Police said the assault took place inside the woman's home on 91 Avenue near 141 Street in the Bear Creek area. Police responded with a canine unit shortly after 3:15 a.m. but the perpetrator was not located.

    Police described the suspect as a South Asian man in his early 20s with a long, black beard, standing roughly 5'7" to 5'10" tall, with an average build.

    On Thursday, investigators released surveillance video from the area showing a man who police say is a person of interest in the case.

    Authorities described the man as South Asian, in his early 20s, standing 5'7" to 5'10" tall, with an average build. He has a dark moustache, medium-length beard and was wearing an orange turban, blue T-shirt, flip-flops and dark shorts with a white stripe down the side.

    Police said the man may go by the name "Akash."

    "(The) Surrey RCMP Special Victims Unit has a dedicated team of investigators actively canvassing in the neighbourhood to identify this man," Sgt. Tammy Lobb said in a statement Thursday.

    "We are asking the public to contact police if they recognize this individual or they are familiar with a man matching this description who may go by the name Akash."

    Anyone who can identify the man seen in the video is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

    With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday

