    • This Whistler mansion just hit the market for $25.5M

    5476 Stonebridge Pl. (Courtesy: John Ryan/Whistler Real Estate Company) 5476 Stonebridge Pl. (Courtesy: John Ryan/Whistler Real Estate Company)
    The latest mega-mansion to hit the market in Whistler, B.C., is the most expensive residential listing within a Canadian mountain resort town, according to its listing agent.

    Built in 2014 and renovated last year, 5476 Stonebridge Pl. is up for grabs for $25.5 million. The 8,244-square-foot chalet boasts six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a detached guest house. It sits on a 4.32-acre lot.

    5476 Stonebridge Pl. (Courtesy: John Ryan/Whistler Real Estate Company)“The most spectacular homes and the highest priced sales are always grounded by incredible parcels of land,” listing agent John Ryan of Whistler Real Estate Company said in a media release about the property. “Stonebridge gives you that. Stonebridge offers the largest acreage in the Whistler valley, incredible privacy, and connectivity right out your back door to mother nature.”

    The property also features a home theatre, sauna, hot tub and wine cellar.

    The home is in the exclusive Stonebridge neighbourhood, where a nearby mansion broke Whistler’s real estate price record last summer when it sold for $32 million.

    5476 Stonebridge Pl. (Courtesy: John Ryan/Whistler Real Estate Company)Due to the fact Whistler is exempt from the federal foreign buyer ban, the provincial speculation and vacancy tax, and short-term rental restrictions, the resort municipality is becoming increasingly popular for international buyers in the luxury real estate market, the release explains.

    But a large part of what draws those buyers to Whistler is the strong sense of community there, according to Ryan.

    “They are buying a lifestyle,” he said. “They are buying what we live every day. Young people want to be in Whistler. Kids and grandkids want to be in Whistler. Multigenerational families want to be in Whistler—that is the secret sauce for Whistler.”

    5476 Stonebridge Pl. (Courtesy: John Ryan/Whistler Real Estate Company)According to the listing, property taxes on 5476 Stonebridge Pl. totalled $56,772 in 2023.

