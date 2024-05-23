This private island in B.C. just hit the market for $7M. Take a look at what's included.

A private island that comes with one mansion, five guest cottages, a caretaker's residence, two boats and a tennis court has hit the market in B.C. for $7 million.

Pym Island was listed by Sotheby's International Realty last week and is described as a 6.2-acre "paradise" where "seclusion and convenience entwine."

The Southern Gulf Island is a 10-minute boat ride from the Canoe Cove Marina on Vancouver Island, which is roughly 30 kilometres from downtown Victoria.

The dock on Pym Island is shown in this photo. Image credit: sothebysrealty.ca

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom main house has vaulted ceilings, an indoor pool, a central glass-ceilinged courtyard with a fountain and a rooftop widow's walk.

"The palatial main house is luxuriously finished with an abundance of natural materials including cedar roofing and framing, oak and marble flooring, fireplaces of stone, wood and inlaid marble, as well as elegant etched-glass windows throughout," the listing says.

The exterior of the main house on Pym Island is shown in this photo. Image credit: sothebysrealty.ca

The living room of the main house on Pym Island is shown in this photo. Image credit: sothebysrealty.ca

The courtyard in the main house on Pym Island is shown in this photo.

The indoor pool at the main house on Pym Island is shown in this photo. Image credit: sothebysrealty.ca

The property can be purchased fully furnished and both a grand piano and an organ are included.

While the ocean views and beach frontage are the most obvious selling features of the property, there is also a central pond, "tranquil meadows" and winding paths that are wide enough for a golf cart and "lit by charming classical lampposts," the listing says.

The five "cozy" guest cottages have either one or two bedrooms, a living room, a bathroom and a kitchen – as well as indoor fireplaces. Patios and balconies boast either a view of the ocean or the pond.

The exterior of one of the guest cottages on Pym Island is shown in this photo. Image credit: sothebysrealty.ca

The interior of one of the guest cottages on Pym Island is shown in this photo. Image credit: sothebysrealty.ca

And although the island is private – it's not off-grid living. Utilities come from Vancouver Island and a back-up generator and freshwater holding tanks are included in case of an emergency. The guest cottages are all equipped with satellite TV and internet.

The two boats that come with the property are a 32-foot water taxi/fishing boat and an 18-foot speedboat. The speedboat does, however, need some repairs.

Sotheby's declined an interview with CTV News, citing their client's desire for privacy and confidentiality.

Pym Island was once owned by a Gang Yuan, a multi-millionaire immigrant from China. In 2015 Yuan was killed and dismembered at his West Vancouver mansion in a dispute with a family member.