Thinking of buying an e-bike? B.C. government offering rebates

Starting June 1, adults in B.C. who buy an e-bike will be eligible to apply for income-based rebates from the provincial government.

The program, announced Thursday, replaces a previous rebate regime that offered $750 to people who scrapped cars. Now, no car is required and the amount someone gets back depends on their income.

People making less than $38,950 will receive $1,400. Those making between $38,951 and $51,130 will get $1,000. For anyone making more than $51,130, the rebate amount is $350. A notice of assessment from the Canada Revenue Agency is required as verification.

A rebate application must be submitted and approved before buying the bike and the electric bike itself must be new, cost at least $2,000 and be purchased from a list of approved retailers. The buyer must also agree to keep it for two years.

With a budget of $6 million, the province estimates that up to 9,000 people will be able to access the rebates this year.

"E-bikes are becoming commonplace in B.C. as a convenient alternative to motor vehicle trips, but their price can put them out of reach for people,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, in a media release.

"By making rebates available and basing the rebate amount on income, we can make e-bikes and clean transportation more affordable and accessible for everyone."

More details about how to apply for the rebate are available online.