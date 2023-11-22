These 13 B.C. communities will be subject to the speculation and vacancy tax

The province is expanding the speculation and vacancy tax to more municipalities in an effort to turn empty units into homes, B.C.’s finance minister announced Wednesday.

The 13 additional communities bring the total municipalities subject to the tax to 59.

“With so many people struggling to find secure housing, we have to keep taking action – we can’t afford to pull back. The speculation tax is one of the ways we can help increase affordable housing options for people and communities,” Finance Minister Katrine Conroy said in a release.

The speculation and vacancy tax will soon apply to the following municipalities:

• Vernon

• Coldstream

• Penticton

• Summerland

• Lake Country

• Peachland

• Courtenay

• Comox

• Cumberland

• Parksville

• Qualicum Beach

• Kamloops

Property owners in these communities will be required to declare for the first time in January 2025, based on how they used their property in 2024.

“This gives owners in the new areas time to decide how to meet exemption requirements before it takes effect,” the province noted. Exemptions include primary residences, properties with a long-term tenant and “life events” like divorce.

The province says it has collected $313 million from the empty homes tax since 2018.

According to a 2022 review, the tax resulted in 20,000 homes becoming available in Metro Vancouver.

This is a developing story and will be updated.