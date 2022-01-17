The Rise of Grey Area Drinking During the Pandemic

VANCOUVER -

Periods of uncertainty, isolation, boredom, worry and loneliness have all been realities during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

For some, this has meant turning to more frequent use of alcohol to cope with negative feelings.

"Grey area drinking" means the kind of drinking between occasional drinking and alcoholism. For women, GAD is four drinks in a single day and for men, it is five drinks in a single day.

Daniel Jordan, director of strategic development at Sunshine Coast Health Centre, shared that many research studies in Canada and the United States have shown that grey area drinking has gotten worse during the pandemic.

It’s important for people to be aware of their drinking as there is a risk of escalating from problem drinking to alcoholism.

If someone is concerned about grey area drinking they should make an appointment with a counsellor. Many counsellors are offering online services, which makes it easier to access.

