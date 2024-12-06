VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • West Vancouver police issue renewed call for missing kayaker

    The West Vancouver Police Department has released the name of a missing kayaker alongside an updated timeline of his final known movements, in a renewed call for help from the public.

    Dzmitry (Dima) Aliaksandrau, a 36-year-old from Maple Ridge, was first reported missing Nov. 19 after he failed to return from a kayaking trip in West Vancouver.

    Aliaksandrau departed Batchelor Bay in a white, collapsible kayak at 12:08 p.m, police said in a release issued Friday.

    Cellphone video captured by a witness nearby shows him heading southbound, near Bird Islet, at approximately 12:45 p.m.

    In the video, a BC Ferries vessel that left Departure Bay in Nanaimo at 10:40 a.m., and arrived at Horseshoe Bay at approximately 12:45 p.m., can be seen passing behind the kayaker.

    Aliaksandeau is described as being 5’10” tall and weighing around 170 pounds. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black rain jacket, black track pants and black flip flops.

    Anyone who might have additional information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the West Vancouver Police Department at 604-925-7300. 

