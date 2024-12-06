Avalanche risk expected to rise in parts of B.C. this weekend

VANCOUVER
    A helicopter flies past a snow-capped mountain top near McBride, B.C., Jan. 30, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck DARRYL DYCK A helicopter flies past a snow-capped mountain top near McBride, B.C., Jan. 30, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck DARRYL DYCK
    The British Columbia government is encouraging people to do their research on avalanche risk before heading into the backcountry, as forecasts show danger ratings are expected to increase in some areas over the weekend.

    Emergency Management Minister Kelly Greene says in a statement that everyone should share their plan with a friend or family member and check forecasts and guidance from Avalanche Canada before setting out.

    The latest forecast puts the danger rating at the lowest level out of five across the Coast Mountains on the Sunshine Coast and in the Sea to Sky region, including backcountry areas of Squamish, Whistler and Pemberton.

    But the Avalanche Canada forecast shows the danger rating in those same areas is expected to spike to high in the alpine and around the tree line on Saturday.

    The forecast says there is "considerable" avalanche risk in mountains east of Prince George and on B.C.'s north coast, around Kitimat and Prince Rupert.

    The danger rating is ranked at Level 2 or moderate across much of Vancouver Island as well as areas of eastern B.C. bordering Alberta, with the exception of the far southeast corner of the province, where the danger is listed as low. 

