The cost of fuel is so high in the province that BC Ferries is hiking its surcharge

The price of fuel climbed so high that British Columbia's ferry service provider is going to ask passengers to pay more.

A BC Ferries spokesperson said Monday that the company will increase its fuel surcharge to 2.5 per cent starting next month.

While it's not a high percentage, the previous surcharge was just one per cent, meaning the surcharge is being more than doubled on June 1.

It will mean adults will be paying 45 cents more per fare on the sailings between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island, and 25 cents more for inter-island routes.

Drivers bringing their vehicle will pay an extra $2 to travel between the mainland and Vancouver Island, and $1.05 on inter-island routes.

The 2.5 per cent surcharge will also be implemented on the Port Hardy-Prince Rupert, Prince Rupert-Haida Gwaii and Port Hardy-Central Coast routes, where currently there is no surcharge.

The company said the increase is "due to current fuel market conditions."

"BC Ferries closely monitors the cost of fuel and applies a rebate or surcharge, or neither, under a regulatory process that is set by the BC Ferries Commissioner," it said in a statement Monday.

As most B.C. drivers are aware, the cost of fuel is soaring in the province, with prices over $2 now seemingly the norm.

Over the weekend another record was broken in Vancouver, one of the most expensive places to drive in the entire country, when prices reached 222.9 cents per litre.

A gas price expert told CTV News Monday he expects those prices to jump another five cents this week, and even more later in the month.