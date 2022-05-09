Expert analysis: Metro Vancouver's record-high gas prices to jump another 5 cents

Metro Vancouver’s record-high gas prices are expected to soar even higher this week.

Drivers in the region are facing more pain at the pumps than anywhere in the country right now.

Many stations in the Lower Mainland were charging 222.9 cents per litre Monday, the highest price this region has ever seen, breaking the previous record set Friday.

A leading energy price expert says gas prices could go up an additional five cents per litre this week.

That’s because May 9 marks Victory Day in Russia and could prove pivotal when it comes to the trajectory of the war in Ukraine.

If the situation worsens, prices are expected to climb, he said.

Even if the war ends in the near future, analyst Dan McTeague says high gas prices are expected to stay in place for a while because sanctions will likely remain on Russia's energy sector.

Supply and demand continues to be an issue and the weaker Canadian dollar is a contributing factor as well.

The average price of gas in Canada is pushing towards $1.97 per litre.

British Columbians are shelling out an average of $2.06 per litre.

The summer season will also play a role in pushing gas prices higher, as more people hit the road and travel.

The unofficial start of that begins in less than two weeks for the May long weekend.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Michele Brunoro, Lisa Steacy and Kendra Mangione