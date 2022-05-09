Expert analysis: Metro Vancouver's record-high gas prices to jump another 5 cents

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russian ambassador to Poland hit with red paint

Russia's ambassador to Poland was splattered with red paint thrown at him by protesters opposed to the war in Ukraine, preventing him from paying respects on Monday at a Warsaw cemetery to Red Army soldiers who died during the Seccond World War.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener