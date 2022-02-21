The Benefits of Using a Mortgage Broker
There is a lot to think about when preparing for a home purchase.
Many people seek out the help of a realtor to guide them along the home buying process, but that's not the only professional would-be buyers should reacch out to.
President and CEO of Mortgage Professionals Canada Paul Taylor joined CTV Morning Live to share that buyers should contact a mortgage broker before contacting a realtor.
The purchase of a home is likely the biggest financial investment most Canadians will make. A professional mortgage broker can offer sound advice based on an individual’s personal financial circumstances.
They can usually negotiate for the best interest rate and are able to outline the most suitable options for the home-buying budget.
Consulting with a professional mortgage broker is even more important during the current housing market.
At the start of 2022, inventory has been at an all-time low. The repercussion of that is that competition is fierce and prices continue to increase.
A mortgage broker can help outline an appropriate budget and assist you in understanding your financial capacity. People should not overbid on a property if they are not clear if they will be able to secure financing.
Taylor shared that many economists predict that due to inflation the Bank of Canada may hike interest rates by two to three per cent.
This will influence mortgage rates and have many people entertaining whether a fixed or variable mortgage is the right fit.
People can visit findmeabroker.ca to connect with a mortgage broker professional in their neighborhood.
Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn more.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
-
LIVE @ 1:30 PT
LIVE @ 1:30 PT | B.C. budget: Finance minister to outline fiscal plan for 2022
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Lawmakers give Putin permission to use force outside Russia
Russian lawmakers Tuesday authorized President Vladimir Putin to use military force outside the country -- a move that could presage a broader attack on Ukraine after the U.S. said an invasion was already underway there.
Canada to levy sanctions against Russia for recognition of independence of Ukraine regions
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada strongly condemns Russia’s recognition of independence of two non-government controlled Eastern Ukraine regions and will impose economic sanctions for the move.
Tamara Lich, key organizer of protests in Ottawa, denied bail
Tamara Lich, one of the leading organizers behind protests against COVID-19 restrictions and the Liberal government near Parliament Hill, has been denied bail.
Who is who? A guide to the major players in the trucker convoy protest
CTVNews.ca takes a look at who has stepped forward publicly as the organizers and influential protesters of the Ottawa convoy.
BREAKING | Ontario licence plate renewal fees, stickers to be scrapped
The Ontario government is scrapping licence plate renewal fees and corresponding stickers for passenger vehicles, light duty trucks, motorcycles and mopeds effective March 13.
'You can't just look at the raw data': Unvaccinated patients dying from COVID-19 at higher rates in several provinces
As more of Canada's population becomes vaccinated, several provinces are seeing that COVID-19-related hospitalizations are made up of a large number of vaccinated patients. The same trend also appears when analyzing COVID-19-related deaths.
'We are destroyed': Young biologist among the lost after Spanish ship sunk off N.L.
Government officials from Spain and Newfoundland and Labrador are meeting today to discuss plans to honour the 21 men who are dead or missing after a tragic fishing accident last week.
Ahmaud Arbery defendants convicted of hate crimes, lesser charges
The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery's fatal shooting were found guilty of federal hate crimes Tuesday for violating Arbery's civil rights and targeting him because he was Black.
OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Trudeau's unfathomable disappearing act made a really bad situation worse
There will be a compulsory commission of inquiry into the events that led to the invocation of the Emergencies Act. One thing that has to be included in that overview is a deepening of our understanding as to how otherwise law-abiding citizens can become radicalized and get duped to the point that they brazenly break the law, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Thousands without power after Vancouver Island windstorm
More than 2,000 BC Hydro customers on Vancouver Island were without electricity Tuesday morning following an overnight windstorm.
-
NEW
NEW | 'I couldn't stop crying': Alone and in pain, Victoria ER patient says he was abandoned by hospital staff
A 61-year-old man says he was abandoned by staff at the Royal Jubilee Hospital after he was discharged and then collapsed outside in the middle of the night.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update
British Columbia health officials will provide an update Tuesday on the province's COVID-19 pandemic.
Calgary
-
Significant delays at YYC Calgary International Airport due to systems outage
The Calgary Airport Authority says a systems outage has caused the Calgary International Airport website to crash and is causing flight and baggage delays.
-
Kenney to announce plan to lift 'almost all' COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta by March 1
Premier Jason Kenney announced plans to move forward with the lifting of almost all COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta by early next week.
-
Cold Calgary weather forces WinSport to close ski hill, penguin walk cancelled
Bitterly cold winter weather has forced WinSport to close its ski and snowboard hill for the day, and the Calgary Zoo to cancel its penguin walk.
Edmonton
-
Alberta UCP government readies throne speech for start of busy legislative session
Alberta's United Conservative government is getting ready for a speech from the throne to open a legislative session that could be like no other.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta will update its COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday for the first time since before the long weekend.
-
Tamara Lich, key organizer of protests in Ottawa, denied bail
Tamara Lich, one of the leading organizers behind protests against COVID-19 restrictions and the Liberal government near Parliament Hill, has been denied bail.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario licence plate renewal fees, stickers to be scrapped
The Ontario government is scrapping licence plate renewal fees and corresponding stickers for passenger vehicles, light duty trucks, motorcycles and mopeds effective March 13.
-
Ontario reports total of 1,038 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 319 in ICU
Ontario health officials reported another drop in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital and intensive care units across Ontario over the past two days.
-
More than 40 per cent of young homeowners in Ontario got financial help from parents: poll
Approximately 40 per cent of the parents of younger homeowners in Ontario say that they helped their children financially with their purchase, with the average gift exceeding $70,000.
Montreal
-
Teachers feel disrespected as Quebec prepares to potentially lift mask mandate in classrooms
Quebec's teachers say they have yet to be consulted on whether students should continue to wear masks while in class to protect against COVID-19.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Dicey commute expected in Quebec with freezing rain expected
Motorists and pedestrians across Quebec are in for tricky travel tonight. A cocktail of snow, rain and freezing rain will be sweeping across the province today.
-
Active COVID-19 cases in Quebec drop below 20,000, first time since mid-December
Quebec COVID-19 active cases dropped below 20,000 on Tuesday, marking the lowest number since Dec. 15. There were 30 more deaths and hospitalizations dropped by 34.
Winnipeg
-
People's Party Leader Maxime Bernier to plead not guilty to COVID-19 charges: lawyer
A lawyer for People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier says Bernier will plead not guilty to charges of violating COVID-19 restrictions.
-
Extreme cold, dangerous driving conditions prompt closures of Manitoba schools
Some schools across Manitoba are closed on Tuesday due to the bitterly cold temperatures and dangerous driving conditions.
-
Woman found dead in extreme cold outside of home in The Pas: RCMP
RCMP in The Pas are investigating after a woman was found dead outside of a home Monday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Removal of COVID-19 restrictions brings both excitement and concern: Sask. Teachers' Federation
The president of the Saskatchewan Teachers‘ Federation says the lifting of the proof of vaccination policy makes staffing easier for school divisions.
-
Worker's injury leads to $120,000 fine for Martensville firm
Shercom Industries Inc. pleaded guilty in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Feb. 16 to one violation of occupational health and safety legislation.
-
OPINION
OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Trudeau's unfathomable disappearing act made a really bad situation worse
There will be a compulsory commission of inquiry into the events that led to the invocation of the Emergencies Act. One thing that has to be included in that overview is a deepening of our understanding as to how otherwise law-abiding citizens can become radicalized and get duped to the point that they brazenly break the law, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan crop insurance reaching $405 per acre in 2022
A record $405 in average coverage per acre has been announced for 2022 by Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation (SCIC).
-
Sask. residents can now leave sex designation blank on driver's licences, ID cards
Saskatchewan residents now have the option to leave the sex designation blank on government issued driver's licences and identification cards.
-
Legal action against use of Emergencies Act 'under consideration' by Sask. government
The Government of Saskatchewan is considering taking legal action against the federal government for its use of the Emergencies Act.
Atlantic
-
'Left in the dark': Nova Scotia premier frustrated with mass shooting inquiry
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says the commissioners leading the inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting that claimed 22 lives in his province are treating the victims' families with disrespect.
-
Investigation into N.S. house fire that killed woman, 3 children continues; autopsies complete
The investigation continues into the cause of a fatal fire that claimed the lives of four people – one woman and three children – in Auburndale, N.S.
-
Federal and N.B. governments announce funding for 11 infrastructure projects in northwestern region
The New Brunswick and federal governments announced Tuesday more than $840,000 for 11 infrastructure projects in the northwestern region of the province.
London
-
Lambton OPP officer hospitalized after contacting fentanyl following traffic stop
A Lambton County OPP officer was hospitalized after coming into contact with fentanyl following a traffic stop Monday.
-
Police, London International Airport launch new campaigns on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day
Organizations across Southwestern Ontario are shedding new light on the problem of human trafficking.
-
Water rescue crews called to assist search for missing London, Ont. man
Emergency crews are searching for a missing person near the Thames River in central London, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
Vale's Totten mine ramps up production
After being closed for several months, Vale says operation at the site have resumed.
-
Sudbury cab driver arrested for impaired -- while reporting a collision
A taxi driver in Sudbury was charged with impaired driving – while reporting a collision at the city's collision reporting centre.
-
Collision closes Hwy. 11 from North Bay to Marten River
Highway 11 just north of North Bay is closed in both directions.
Kitchener
-
Ontario reports total of 1,038 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 319 in ICU
Ontario health officials reported another drop in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital and intensive care units across Ontario over the past two days.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in Guelph homicide
Guelph police have charged a man with second-degree murder after a homicide in Guelph on Monday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario licence plate renewal fees, stickers to be scrapped
The Ontario government is scrapping licence plate renewal fees and corresponding stickers for passenger vehicles, light duty trucks, motorcycles and mopeds effective March 13.