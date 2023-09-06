'That other building really sucked': Vancouver unveils new 'zero-carbon' firehall

The City of Vancouver is touting its newest firehall as the most energy-efficient in the country.

Calling the new, nearly $25-million facility "Canada's first ever zero-carbon firehall," the city said in a news release that it is "paving the way for future buildings to achieve near-zero emissions."

At a ceremony showing off the new Firehall 17 Wednesday, Mayor Ken Sim was similarly effusive.

"I was blown away when I heard this," he said. "It reduces the operational carbon emissions by 99.7 per cent compared to the building it replaces. So either that other building really sucked or we did a really good job here."

The new building has achieved LEED Gold certification, and the city says it is "on track" to achieve Passive House certification as well.

It features an airtight envelope, efficient air, heat and water recovery systems, and electric heat pumps, according to the city, which says nearly 60 per cent of municipal carbon pollution comes from burning gas to heat buildings and water.

“The new Firehall 17 is a leading example of the City of Vancouver’s innovative approach to meeting climate commitments while investing in our city and providing the services Vancouverites depend on," said Sim, in the city's release.

"It is a demonstration we can make near zero-emissions buildings the new normal, while also helping to reduce energy and water consumption costs."

The building at 7070 Knight St. is also the second-largest Vancouver Fire Rescue Services training site, and is designed to be a post-disaster communications hub, housing equipment that could be used to keep the community connected after a major earthquake or similar catastrophe.

“This state-of-the-art facility will ensure the City of Vancouver is resilient to potential disasters,” said Karen Fry, fire chief and general manager of VFRS, in the release.

“The new Firehall 17 is part of Vancouver Fire Rescue Services long-term firehall plan and will meet service needs for the next few decades.”