Terry Fox collection including shoes, prosthetic leg to be held at Royal BC Museum
The Royal BC Museum has been named the steward of a collection of Terry Fox's belongings, including the shoes and prosthetic leg he wore during his Marathon of Hope.
The museum announced Wednesday that it's entered a 20-year partnership with the Terry Fox Centre, which includes taking care of some of the Fox family's collection.
"For 44 years, Terry Fox has been an inspiration to Canadians and we are thrilled to be entrusted with the stewardship of this important collection," Tracey Drake, CEO of the Royal BC Museum, said in a statement. "The Royal BC Museum is proud to work alongside the Terry Fox Centre and Fox family to safeguard and preserve Terry’s legacy, and dream, for future generations."
The collection also includes the van Terry, his brother Darrell, and his best friend Doug Alward, slept in during the 1980 Marathon of Hope. It also has a large bundle of letters written to Terry from children across the country.
"We are excited by how our partnership with the Royal BC Museum will assist us in our efforts to engage Canadians and people worldwide with Terry’s story of hope, courage and determination," Darrell said in a statement, on behalf of the Fox family.
"Terry is not with us physically, but his shoes, leg, sock and Marathon of Hope t-shirts, together with thousands of other artifacts, will inspire future generations to pursue their dreams while giving back."
Friday marks the 44th anniversary of when Terry began his marathon. He began in St. John's, N.L., with the goal of making it to Vancouver, B.C. But his cancer returned on Sept. 1, 1980, forcing him to stop in Thunder Bay, Ont.
"These artifacts serve as powerful reminders of Terry's indomitable spirit and unwavering dedication to his Marathon of Hope," said Tourism Minister Lana Popham. "By safeguarding these pieces of history, we ensure that Terry's legacy continues to inspire generations to come, encouraging perseverance, resilience, and the pursuit of helping Canadians everywhere."
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
Unidentified metal object crashes through roof of Kitchener, Ont., home
A family in Kitchener, Ont., says a hunk of metal fell out of the sky Monday morning and smashed through their home.
B.C. man acquitted of manslaughter after fatal fight at house party
A Vancouver Island man has been acquitted of manslaughter after he violently defended himself in an altercation with a 53-year-old attacker following an alcohol-fuelled house party.
NDP backs Tory motion, saying carbon price not 'be-all, end-all' of climate policy
The federal New Democrats backed Conservative demands Wednesday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau take part in a televised 'emergency meeting' on carbon pricing with Canada's premiers.
Northern Ont. politician rejects flying Pride flag, says it represents a 'splinter group'
A recent decision by the northern Ontario community of East Ferris, near North Bay, not to fly the Pride flag isn’t sitting well with some.
A fish harvester's protest threatens Newfoundland and Labrador's crab season — again
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
Quebec teacher fired after taking leave to be on 'Survivor' reality TV series
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
'I'm not paying it': Family furious over $400/day hospital fine for not moving to LTC
A few weeks ago, Michele Campeau faced what seemed like an impossible decision: move her mom from a hospital bed to a long-term care home the family hated or pay $400 a day to remain at the health-care facility.
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un says now is time to be ready for war
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said unstable geopolitical situations surrounding his country mean now is the time to be more prepared for war than ever, as he inspected the country's main military university, KCNA news agency said on Thursday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. man acquitted of manslaughter after fatal fight at house party
A Vancouver Island man has been acquitted of manslaughter after he violently defended himself in an altercation with a 53-year-old attacker following an alcohol-fuelled house party.
-
Man dead, suspect at large after stabbing in Victoria
One man is dead and a suspect remains at large after a stabbing near downtown Victoria on Tuesday night.
-
Terry Fox collection including shoes, prosthetic leg to be held at Royal BC Museum
The Royal BC Museum has been named the steward of a collection of Terry Fox's belongings, including the shoes and prosthetic leg he wore during his Marathon of Hope.
Kelowna
-
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
Edmonton
-
Alberta tables gatekeeper bill on federal funding, cites housing money as last straw
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has introduced a gatekeeping law that would allow the province to veto any future deal struck between municipalities and the federal government.
-
Silver lining of McDavid missing Oilers game would be 'elevated' roles for teammates
Edmonton Oilers' top-pairing defencemen Mattias Ekholm said that while the prospect of superstar Connor McDavid being sidelined for Wednesday night's game against the Vegas Golden Knights is not ideal, the timing of it could be good for his teammates.
-
City council approves spending $33M on two supportive housing projects
The City of Edmonton has chosen to start a pair of projects that failed to secure federal government housing funding.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged in McKenzie Towne murder was victim's tenant: police
A Calgary man has been charged with murder following a homicide in McKenzie Towne earlier this week.
-
'Not very happy about it': Calgary residents voice concerns about blanket rezoning proposal
Calgary residents gathered at an open house on Tuesday to have their voices heard on proposed blanket rezoning throughout the city.
-
Bermuda Shorts Day party closes street, draws police to frustration of neighbours
A series of connected parties prompted police to close a block of a residential street Tuesday as students celebrated the last day of classes.
Lethbridge
-
Downtown focus for first Lethbridge police town hall
Lethbridge police are hosting their first town hall of the year Wednesday night with the focus on the city’s downtown.
-
Mischief trial hears Mounties tried to convince Alberta border protesters to quit
An RCMP officer has described the tenuous, and often fraught, relationship police forged with protesters as they tried to end the COVID-era border blockade in Coutts, Alta.
-
University of Lethbridge researchers studying plant life recovery following Kenow wildfire
Researchers at the University of Lethbridge are monitoring how plants recover following the Kenow wildfire in 2017 that scorched nearly 35,000 hectares, including 19,000 in Waterton Lakes National Park.
Winnipeg
-
Bike Winnipeg calling for Russ Wyatt to be removed from city committee following 'offensive' comments
A local organization is calling on a Winnipeg councillor to be removed from the public works committee following comments made at a meeting on Tuesday.
-
Former teacher sentenced to 33 months for child luring
A former teacher faces 33 months in prison for child luring.
-
Winnipeg police charge chief of Lake St. Martin First Nation with sexual assault
A First Nations chief in Manitoba is facing charges in the alleged sexual assault of a child.
Regina
-
Fire at Cornwall Centre 'deliberately set' fire service says
A fire that caused "extensive damage" to The Bay at the Cornwall Centre was deliberately set, Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) say.
-
'Shouldn't have to fight this hard for care': Pediatric specialists needed in Sask., NDP says
Concern grows for Saskatchewan families who need care from pediatric specialists in the province.
-
Saskatchewan Roughriders' new play-by-play voice revealed
Harvard Media has named the next 620 CKRM play-by-play voice of the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Saskatoon
-
'Futile': Saskatoon city council, police grapple with perceptions of crime in Fairhaven
City councillors heard crime concerns from residents Wednesday after receiving a joint report by Saskatoon police the fire department about community changes following the opening of a major emergency shelter.
-
Sask. man arrested after vehicle nearly collides with RCMP detachment
A 51-year-old Radisson man was arrested after police say he nearly drove his vehicle into the Warman RCMP detachment.
-
Thousands of Sask. Muslims gather to celebrate Eid, the blessed feast
Muslims from across Saskatchewan are celebrating Eid — the end of Ramadan.
Toronto
-
$2 million worth of drugs seized by police west of Toronto
More than $2 million worth of drugs have been seized, and nine people have been charged following an investigation into an alleged criminal network importing illegal narcotics into Canada and distributing them in the Greater Toronto Area and other provinces.
-
Case of measles confirmed in Ontario with possible health clinic exposure
Another case of measles has been confirmed in Ontario and officials are warning that others may have been exposed at health clinics.
-
NBA Commissioner says Toronto Raptor Jontay Porter could be banned from league following gambling probe result
Toronto's Jontay Porter could face expulsion from the league if the gambling-related accusations against him are found to be true, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Quebec teacher fired after taking leave to be on 'Survivor' reality TV series
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder after woman found dead in Montreal suburb
A 38-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 27-year-old woman southwest of Montreal.
-
New security plan for Montreal metro amid rise in mental health and addictions issues
Montreal's transit corporation is concentrating security personnel in certain metro stations amid what officials say has been a rise in the number of people with mental health or addiction issues in the network.
Ottawa
-
Ontario truck driver facing 14 charges, including cocaine possession on Hwy. 417
An Ontario truck driver is facing 14 charges on various infractions, including possession of cocaine and driving on a suspended licence.
-
Ottawa paramedics launch new 9-1-1 ambulance dispatch system
Ottawa's ambulance dispatchers are using a new system for dispatching emergency medical responses on Wednesday, designed to more accurately triage calls and improve response times for life-threatening calls.
-
Seven units damaged by fire in Ottawa apartment building
Ottawa fire says 9-1-1 received multiple calls just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, reporting heavy smoke and flames coming from a window of the sixth floor of an apartment building on Halifax Drive.
Atlantic
-
Dartmouth, N.S., walk-in medical clinic to close
When Cathy Seale read the notice posted on the door, announcing the Tacoma Family Medicine Walk-in Clinic in Dartmouth, N.S., would close beginning Monday, her reaction was one of sadness.
-
April rain, showers return to the Maritimes
The ridge of high pressure that favoured the Maritimes with mostly clear and excellent viewing conditions for the solar eclipse at the start of the week is starting to shift east.
-
Half of Atlantic Canadians feeling 'social squeeze' on personal finances: MNP
Many Atlantic Canadians are squeezed by the cost of living pressures and lingering financial impacts from the pandemic, though not everyone's feeling the pinch.
London
-
Jury hears siblings tried to protect each other in child abuse case
There was more disturbing evidence Wednesday at the trial of two parents charged with sexually abusing their children.
-
Potentially heavy rainfall amounts prompts special weather statement across region
A special weather statement is in effect for London-Middlesex, Elgin County, Huron-Perth, Oxford-Brant, and Sarnia-Lambton.
-
Woodstock, Ont. inches closer to new elementary school
On Wednesday, the Thames Valley District School Board announced the tender for construction of the nearly $32 million facility in north Woodstock.
Kitchener
-
Unidentified metal object crashes through roof of Kitchener, Ont., home
A family in Kitchener, Ont., says a hunk of metal fell out of the sky Monday morning and smashed through their home.
-
Hydro One worker airlifted after serious fall near Kitchener, Ont.
The Ministry of Labour is investigating after two Hydro One workers were hurt while working on a transmission tower near Petersburg, Ont., just outside Kitchener.
-
Guelph pickleball players plea for more courts
The sport of pickleball has gained a lot of popularity over the last several years, but in the City of Guelph there’s so much interest, that finding a spot to play has become quite tricky.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. politician rejects flying Pride flag, says it represents a 'splinter group'
A recent decision by the northern Ontario community of East Ferris, near North Bay, not to fly the Pride flag isn’t sitting well with some.
-
Heavy rainfall warning in effect across northeastern Ont.
Environment Canada has issued a heavy rainfall warning for northeastern Ontario, with rain expected to arrive Thursday.
-
Sudbury police looking for man wanted for intimate partner violence
A 33-year-old man is wanted by Sudbury police for criminal charges involving intimate partner violence.
N.L.
-
A fish harvester's protest threatens Newfoundland and Labrador's crab season — again
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
-
Unique photo exhibit put cameras in the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Controversial wind-powered hydrogen project gets final approval in Newfoundland
A controversial wind-powered hydrogen development proposed for the west coast of Newfoundland has cleared its last hurdle with the provincial government.