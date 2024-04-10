Terry Fox collection including shoes, prosthetic leg to be held at Royal BC Museum

The Royal BC Museum has been named the steward of a collection of Terry Fox's belongings, including the shoes and prosthetic leg he wore during his Marathon of Hope.

The museum announced Wednesday that it's entered a 20-year partnership with the Terry Fox Centre, which includes taking care of some of the Fox family's collection.

"For 44 years, Terry Fox has been an inspiration to Canadians and we are thrilled to be entrusted with the stewardship of this important collection," Tracey Drake, CEO of the Royal BC Museum, said in a statement. "The Royal BC Museum is proud to work alongside the Terry Fox Centre and Fox family to safeguard and preserve Terry’s legacy, and dream, for future generations."

The collection also includes the van Terry, his brother Darrell, and his best friend Doug Alward, slept in during the 1980 Marathon of Hope. It also has a large bundle of letters written to Terry from children across the country.

"We are excited by how our partnership with the Royal BC Museum will assist us in our efforts to engage Canadians and people worldwide with Terry’s story of hope, courage and determination," Darrell said in a statement, on behalf of the Fox family.

"Terry is not with us physically, but his shoes, leg, sock and Marathon of Hope t-shirts, together with thousands of other artifacts, will inspire future generations to pursue their dreams while giving back."

Friday marks the 44th anniversary of when Terry began his marathon. He began in St. John's, N.L., with the goal of making it to Vancouver, B.C. But his cancer returned on Sept. 1, 1980, forcing him to stop in Thunder Bay, Ont.

"These artifacts serve as powerful reminders of Terry's indomitable spirit and unwavering dedication to his Marathon of Hope," said Tourism Minister Lana Popham. "By safeguarding these pieces of history, we ensure that Terry's legacy continues to inspire generations to come, encouraging perseverance, resilience, and the pursuit of helping Canadians everywhere."