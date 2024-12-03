New Vancouver Art Gallery plan scrapped, board seeks new design

The Vancouver Art Gallery has decided to start all over again and shelve plans for a new nine-level tower made of wood and glass, CTV News has learned.

Instead, the board voted to start from scratch and look for a new design altogether.

"It has become clear that we require a new way forward to meet both our artistic mission and vision and our practical needs," said Anthony Kiendl, CEO and executive director of the Vancouver Art Gallery in a statement.

In the summer, construction was halted on the facility at Cambie and West Georgia streets when the gallery announced building costs ballooned from $400 million to $600 million.

"For the past decade, we have had the benefit of collaborating with the esteemed Swiss architectural firm Herzog & de Meuron on plans for a new Gallery," said Kiendl.

"However, in view of our reassessment, the Gallery Association’s Board has made the difficult decision to part ways with Herzog & de Meuron. "

CTV News has reached out to Herzog & de Meuron for comment and will update this story if a response is received.

The news will come as a disappointment to many art lovers who liked the new gallery, but others are claiming victory.

"I won," said real estate marketer and art patron Bob Rennie, who opposed the tower from the beginning, because he felt too much money was being spent on the building and not on local art.

"I am really happy to hear the rumours that they are going to act responsibly and punch within their weight," he told CTV News.

The board says it remains committed to build what it hopes will be an outstanding and innovative art museum.

"Over the coming months, we will schedule a series of opportunities at the gallery to share more about the next phase of the project and discuss it with our members and communities," added Kiendl.