Teen pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by a car in Richmond

A teenager remains in hospital in critical condition after being hit by a car over the weekend, Mounties in Richmond say.

The pedestrian was crossing mid-block in the 6100 block of River Road around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, when he was hit by a Dodge Charger travelling east, according to police.

The teenager suffered “significant” injuries and was rushed to hospital, the Richmond RCMP says.

In a news release Thursday, police said the driver remained on scene and is co-operating with the investigation, adding that impairment is not considered a factor in the crash.

The detachment is appealing for witnesses and dash camera video from River Road between No. 2 and Gilbert roads between 4:10 and 4:40 p.m. on Nov. 10. Anyone who has information can call the Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212.