Teen couple arrested after downtown Vancouver stabbing

Two teens were arrested in Vancouver Monday after a stabbing police say caused "horrific" injuries.

Officers were called to the Murray Hotel, an SRO at Hornby and Helmcken streets around 8 a.m., according to spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison.

"The 25-year-old victim walked inside with multiple stab wounds. While some officers tended to the victim’s injuries, others set out to locate the suspects, who had fled the crime scene," he wrote.

Based on information from witnesses, police found the suspects -- a 16-year-old girl and her boyfriend whose age was not specified – at Andy Livingstone Park. Police said the pair knew the victim and the stabbing is believed to be targeted.

"The suspects were arrested without incident, and the victim was taken to hospital for urgent treatment. Miraculously, despite his horrific injuries, we believe he will survive,” Addison continued.

No charges have been approved. The two are scheduled to appear in court in December.

Anyone with information is asked to call 604-717-2541.