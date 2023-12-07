'Targeted' shooting in Prince George seriously injures 2

VANCOUVER
    An overnight shooting in Prince George Thursday left two people with serious injuries, according to authorities.

    Mounties said they received a report of shots fired in a home’s backyard in the 700 block of Johnson Street around 1 a.m. Officers found two people at the scene with gunshot wounds, and they were taken to hospital with “serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

    “The two victims are known to police, and investigators believe this to be a targeted attack, with no increased risk to the general public,” the Prince George RCMP wrote in a Thursday news release.

    Police are asking anyone with surveillance or dash cam video to come forward, as well as anyone who saw people or vehicles travelling through the neighbourhood between 12:30 and 1:30 a.m.

    Anyone with information can call the Prince George detachment at 250-561-3300.

