Targeted shooting appears connected to gang conflict, Coquitlam RCMP say

Mounties in Coquitlam are investigating a targeted shooting that sent a man to hospital Thursday afternoon, and they say there are indications that the violence was gang-related.

The incident happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Chickadee Place, according to a news release from Coquitlam RCMP. The block appears to be a suburban cul-de-sac in the city's north.

When they arrived, officers found a victim who is known to police. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Shortly after the shooting, a vehicle fire was reported in the 2200 block of Hope Street in Port Moody, about a 15-minute drive away, according to Google Maps.

The fire is believed to be connected to the shooting, Mounties said.

Gang-related gun violence in the Lower Mainland is often followed by the discovery of a burning getaway vehicle, as the perpetrators attempt to destroy evidence linking them to the crime.

"This has the indications of being targeted and connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict," Coquitlam RCMP said in their release Thursday.

"Police continue to gather evidence with the aim of identifying suspects."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.