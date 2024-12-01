Warnings from Environment Canada as heavy snow, freezing rain hit northern B.C.

A winter storm has dumped heavy snow over parts of central and northern British Columbia, and freezing rain is in the forecast as temperatures start to rise.

A warning from Environment Canada says additional accumulation of 25 to 40 centimetres is expected over inland areas of the north coast, including Stewart.

The weather office says flurries are expected to shift to a mix of snow and rain later Monday, and there will be a risk of freezing rain during the transition.

Environment Canada has also updated its winter storm warning for the Kitimat and Terrace areas, which had been forecast to receive up to 50 centimetres of snow.

The latest bulletin says the area will see freezing rain easing later Sunday.

The weather office has lifted a snowfall warning that had covered a large part of central B.C., including the Stewart-Nechako, Prince George and Quesnel areas, where accumulation of up to 15 centimetres of snow was expected on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2024.