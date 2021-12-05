9-year-old boy unharmed in Coquitlam shooting that sent his father to hospital

A man was taken to hospital after a shooting in Coquitlam's Westwood Plateau neighbourhood Saturday evening. Police say his nine-year-old son was in the car with him when the shooting occurred, but was unharmed.

A spokesperson for B.C. Emergency Health Services told CTV News that RCMP called for paramedics around 4:45 p.m. for a "shots fired" incident on Chickadee Place near Pinetree Way.

Three ambulances were dispatched and one person was taken to hospital.

In a statement on Sunday, Coquitlam RCMP said the victim had been treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Police placed numerous evidence markers on the ground at the scene, where a white SUV could be seen with apparent bullet holes.

According to RCMP, the victim's nine-year-old son was in the back seat at the time of the shooting, but was unharmed.

Police said a silver sedan was seen leaving the area after the shooting. They're asking anyone who was in the Westwood Plateau neighbourhood and surrounding areas between 4:20 and 5:20 p.m. Saturday and has information about the shooting to contact them.

Mounties are especially interested in dash cam or surveillance video from the area.

Police said their investigation is in its early stages, and they've so far been unable to confirm or rule out a link to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Still, police said they don't believe the incident was "a completely random act."

“We know this is an unsettling event in our community and we are working diligently to gather facts and evidence so that we may find those responsible for this incident,” said Coquitlam RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Paige Kuz in the news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and ask for the major crime section.