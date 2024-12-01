VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Suspect sought after multiple vehicles vandalized in Mission: RCMP

    Mission RCMP released this image of a suspect in a series of mischief incidents. Mission RCMP released this image of a suspect in a series of mischief incidents.
    Mounties in Mission are trying to identify a man suspected of going on a vehicle vandalizing spree last week.

    On Nov. 27, police received eight reports about damaged vehicles between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m., according to a media release from the Mission RCMP.

    “Investigators believe all of the mischief incidents were committed by the same perpetrator. In some cases, the suspect tried vehicle door handles then walked away if they were locked, while in other cases he smashed windows and tampered with vehicle ignitions, although no vehicles were reported to actually have been stolen,” the statement from the detachment says.

    “He also briefly entered one unlocked residence. A witness described the male as smelling strongly of alcohol, and stumbling as he walked.”

    The majority of the incident occurred between Cade Barr Street and Topper Drive. However, one was reported near 10th Avenue and Cedar Street and one on Silverdale Avenue.

    Police have released a surveillance photo of the suspect in an attempt to advance the investigation.

    Anyone who recognizes the man or who has information is urged to call 604-826-7161.

