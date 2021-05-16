VANCOUVER -- A Canadian distribution company is recalling a soft Italian cheese because it may be contaminated with listeria.

The cheese, a Taleggio DOP by Castel Regio, was recalled by distributor Les Dependances, due to its possible bacterial contamination.

A May 12 food recall notice, posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, warns that the contaminated cheese, which may look and smell normal, should not be consumed.

“This product may have been packaged at retail and sold in variable sizes,” it reads.

“Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the affected product are advised to contact their retailer.”

The recall notice specifies that the possibly contaminated cheese is from lot 11091 and has a best before date of May 31, 2021. The batch was distributed in Quebec and British Columbia.

Taleggio cheese is semi-soft and has a naturally strong aroma and a mild taste.

The advisory warns specifically about Listeria monocytogenes contamination, which can lead to a bacterial infection called listeriosis. Symptoms include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

“Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.”

Pregnant women, seniors and immunocompromised people are at particular risk from the bacteria, warns the CFIA.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, listeriosis often requires hospital care.

So far, there haven’t been any reported illnesses associated with this cheese. Anyone who thinks they may have eaten this cheese is advised to contact their doctor.