VANCOUVER -- Two types of face masks were voluntarily recalled at London Drugs recently, after the company says they had manufacturing errors.

Late last month, the company issued an urgent recall of KN95 face masks. In a statement posted on Jan. 21, the company says "some units were shipped with small holes along the seams of the masks which may affect the masks' filtration efficacy."

Those masks are sold in a pack of five and have the UPC 0-62823-74870-5.

Just two days before that, a recall notice was issued by London Drugs about Medura disposable face masks, which come in a 10 pack.

According to London Drugs, some of the units were shipped with only a plastic nose strip, rather than a metal nose strip enclosed in package. The retailer says this could impact how it fits.

The products affected in that recall have UPCs 0-68156-80216-9 and 6-28011-12402-9.

Anyone who has either of these products should see customer service for a return or for more information.