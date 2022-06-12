'Take the pressure off': Recent B.C. lottery winners say prizes bring relief

Three B.C. residents won Maxmillions prizes in a recent Lotto Max draw, and the two that have been publicly identified by the B.C. Lottery Corporation so far have reacted to their big wins with a similar emotion: relief.

"It’s a life-changing amount of money that can take the pressure off of the cost of living as a family,” Sechelt resident Matthew Cookney told BCLC in a news release issued by the corporation.

Cookney won a $1 million Maxmillions prize in the May 27 Lotto Max draw. He told BCLC he plans on using his winnings to take a family vacation, pay off his mortgage and invest.

Delta resident Nikolaos Ntokolas also won a Maxmillions prize in the May 27 draw. He will share the $1 million prize with a third winner from Kamloops who BCLC has not yet identified.

Ntokolas told BCLC he feels "happy and relieved" to have won $500,000.

"This win will make life less stressful," the grandfather said. "I think winning at this age is a great time to win."

Both men said they were in disbelief when they initially saw they won. That initial shock quickly turned to a desire to share the good news with family – parents in Cookney's case, grandchildren in Ntokolas'.

The odds of matching all seven numbers and claiming a Maxmillions prize are the same as the odds of winning a Lotto Max jackpot: approximately one in 33,294,800.