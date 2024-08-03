VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Man shot at Surrey encampment, police say

    Police investigate a shooting in Cloverdale on Saturday, Aug. 3. Police investigate a shooting in Cloverdale on Saturday, Aug. 3.
    Mounties say a man was injured in a shooting in Surrey’s Cloverdale neighbourhood on Saturday morning.

    The Surrey RCMP says around 8:40 a.m., it responded to a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound at an encampment in the 5300 block of 180 Street.

    The victim was taken to hospital with injuries police describe as non-life-threatening.

    “Investigators are working to determine all of the circumstances surrounding the shooting,” the detachment wrote in a news release. “Evidence-gathering is still underway, but initial indications are this was a targeted, isolated incident.”

    Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has dash cam video or information is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or leave an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

