Vancouver

Suter scores twice as Canucks edge Sharks 3-2

The puck bounces over the head of Vancouver Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs (31) and stays out of the net as Quinn Hughes (43) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck The puck bounces over the head of Vancouver Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs (31) and stays out of the net as Quinn Hughes (43) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Pius Suter scored his second goal of the game with 25.7 seconds left, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday night.

Jake DeBrusk also scored for Vancouver, giving the Canucks a 2-1 lead with 4:22 to play. It was DeBrusk’s first goal with Vancouver after signing a seven-year deal in the off-season. Kevin Lankinen stopped 21 shots.

Mikael Granlund had the tying goal for the Sharks with 1:17 to go, and Nico Sturm also scored for the Sharks. Mackenzie Blackwood had 25 saves.

The Canucks entered the game on a two-game skid after winning four straight. They snapped the Sharks’ three-game win streak after San Jose had lost nine straight to begin the season.

Canucks: After a 6-0 home loss to the Devils on Wednesday, Vancouver responded with a win over a suddenly surging Sharks team.

Sharks: Timothy Liljegren, who San Jose acquired from Toronto earlier this week, played nearly 17 minutes in his debut. Liljegren, a first-round selection in 2017, figures to receive more playing time with the rebuilding Sharks than he did with the Maple Leafs. 

