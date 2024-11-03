Suter scores twice as Canucks edge Sharks 3-2

Pius Suter scored his second goal of the game with 25.7 seconds left, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday night.

Jake DeBrusk also scored for Vancouver, giving the Canucks a 2-1 lead with 4:22 to play. It was DeBrusk’s first goal with Vancouver after signing a seven-year deal in the off-season. Kevin Lankinen stopped 21 shots.

Mikael Granlund had the tying goal for the Sharks with 1:17 to go, and Nico Sturm also scored for the Sharks. Mackenzie Blackwood had 25 saves.

The Canucks entered the game on a two-game skid after winning four straight. They snapped the Sharks’ three-game win streak after San Jose had lost nine straight to begin the season.

TAKEAWAYS

Canucks: After a 6-0 home loss to the Devils on Wednesday, Vancouver responded with a win over a suddenly surging Sharks team.

Sharks: Timothy Liljegren, who San Jose acquired from Toronto earlier this week, played nearly 17 minutes in his debut. Liljegren, a first-round selection in 2017, figures to receive more playing time with the rebuilding Sharks than he did with the Maple Leafs.