'Suspicious' fire on railcar with hazardous materials under investigation in Vancouver

Vancouver -

Vancouver firefighters are investigating an East Vancouver blaze on a railcar that officials say appears suspicious.

Crews went to the scene near Terminal Avenue and Glen Drive Tuesday night after getting reports about the fire.

Assistant Capt. Trevor Connelly said the small fire threatened two tanks of hazardous liquid, which led crews to dispatch the hazardous materials team to investigate.

"Fire was quickly extinguished leaving tank and product intact," Connelly said on social media. "Fire is under investigation and being treated as suspicious."