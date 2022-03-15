Suspects threatened bank staff with possible firearm during robbery: Surrey RCMP

Mounties in Surrey are looking for two suspects they say threatened bank staff with a possible firearm during a robbery last week.

The alleged robbery happened at a Bank of Montreal on Fraser Highway near 159 Street on March 9. Mounties were called shortly after 4:30 p.m. that day, but when they arrived at the scene minutes later, the suspects had already fled.

Police said in a news release Tuesday they were told two men "threatened bank staff with a suspected firearm and demanded money." Nobody was injured during the incident, but the suspects reportedly got away "with a substantial amount of cash."

One suspect, the man carrying what was believed to be a firearm, is described by police as white and wearing a black hoodie with a light-coloured hood. He was also wearing a reflector vest and a black ski mask.

The second suspect is described as a white man between 20 and 30 years old. He was wearing a red hooded jacket, black track pants with three white stripes and a white face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.